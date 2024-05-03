Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 24.96, down -1.89% from yesterday's 25.44

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹26 and closed at ₹26.17 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26 and the low was ₹25.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,446.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 42,168,895 shares traded.
Today, the share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 1.89% to reach ₹24.96, following the downward trend of its peer banks like Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also experiencing declines of 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|625.4
|-3.4
|-0.54
|631.15
|291.3
|113455.71
|IDBI Bank
|89.41
|-1.74
|-1.91
|98.7
|52.59
|96137.23
|Yes Bank
|24.96
|-0.48
|-1.89
|32.81
|14.1
|71804.63
|Indian Bank
|544.95
|-4.75
|-0.86
|573.45
|267.25
|67870.31
|Bank Of India
|149.85
|-1.95
|-1.28
|158.0
|69.41
|61509.58
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹24.55 and a high of ₹25.82 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹24.96 - a 1.89% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 25.78 , 26.62 , 27.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 24.18 , 23.42 , 22.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.58
|10 Days
|24.84
|20 Days
|24.61
|50 Days
|25.00
|100 Days
|23.99
|300 Days
|20.78
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is 4664.45% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹25.03, showing a decrease of -1.61%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 25.1 and 24.91 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 24.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.09
|Support 1
|24.94
|Resistance 2
|25.15
|Support 2
|24.85
|Resistance 3
|25.24
|Support 3
|24.79
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 7256.73% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹24.96, showing a decrease of -1.89%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 25.03 and 24.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 24.86 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.1
|Support 1
|24.91
|Resistance 2
|25.18
|Support 2
|24.8
|Resistance 3
|25.29
|Support 3
|24.72
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated today between a low of ₹24.55 and a high of ₹25.82.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM has increased by 4998.50% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹25.04, reflecting a decrease of -1.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.12 and 24.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 24.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.03
|Support 1
|24.86
|Resistance 2
|25.11
|Support 2
|24.77
|Resistance 3
|25.2
|Support 3
|24.69
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.17 & second support of ₹24.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹24.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹24.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is 2697.26% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹24.94, a decrease of -1.97%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 25.41 and 24.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 24.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.12
|Support 1
|24.93
|Resistance 2
|25.23
|Support 2
|24.85
|Resistance 3
|25.31
|Support 3
|24.74
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Today, Yes Bank's stock has dropped by 1.42% to reach ₹25.08, in line with the decline seen in other banking peers like Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.23% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|627.35
|-1.45
|-0.23
|631.15
|291.3
|113809.46
|IDBI Bank
|90.77
|-0.38
|-0.42
|98.7
|52.59
|97599.55
|Yes Bank
|25.08
|-0.36
|-1.42
|32.81
|14.1
|72149.85
|Indian Bank
|548.45
|-1.25
|-0.23
|573.45
|267.25
|68306.22
|Bank Of India
|150.15
|-1.65
|-1.09
|158.0
|69.41
|61632.72
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 1320.97% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹25.06, showing a decrease of -1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank touched a high of 25.58 & a low of 25.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.41
|Support 1
|24.88
|Resistance 2
|25.76
|Support 2
|24.7
|Resistance 3
|25.94
|Support 3
|24.35
Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 0.67% to reach ₹25.27, while its peer group is experiencing mixed performance. Bank Of India is declining, but Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.49% and 0.46% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|630.1
|1.3
|0.21
|631.15
|291.3
|114308.35
|IDBI Bank
|91.63
|0.48
|0.53
|98.7
|52.59
|98524.26
|Yes Bank
|25.27
|-0.17
|-0.67
|32.81
|14.1
|72696.44
|Indian Bank
|549.7
|0.0
|0.0
|573.45
|267.25
|68461.9
|Bank Of India
|150.4
|-1.4
|-0.92
|158.0
|69.41
|61735.34
Yes Bank share price is at ₹25.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.17 and ₹25.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹25.64. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 57.59%, reaching ₹25.64. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|2.25%
|6 Months
|58.57%
|YTD
|18.65%
|1 Year
|57.59%
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-finance-yes-bank-wipro-coforge-titan-adani-green-energy-11714703264616.html
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.87
|Support 1
|25.17
|Resistance 2
|26.28
|Support 2
|24.88
|Resistance 3
|26.57
|Support 3
|24.47
The trading volume yesterday was 3.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 mn & BSE volume was 42 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26 & ₹25.31 yesterday to end at ₹26.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
