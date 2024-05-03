Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 24.96, down -1.89% from yesterday's 25.44

LIVE UPDATES
36 min read . 06:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 25.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.96 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 26 and closed at 26.17 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26 and the low was 25.31. The market capitalization stood at 76,446.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81 and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 42,168,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 1.89% to reach 24.96, following the downward trend of its peer banks like Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also experiencing declines of 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank625.4-3.4-0.54631.15291.3113455.71
IDBI Bank89.41-1.74-1.9198.752.5996137.23
Yes Bank24.96-0.48-1.8932.8114.171804.63
Indian Bank544.95-4.75-0.86573.45267.2567870.31
Bank Of India149.85-1.95-1.28158.069.4161509.58
03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 24.55 and a high of 25.82 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹24.96, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹25.44

Yes Bank share price closed the day at 24.96 - a 1.89% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 25.78 , 26.62 , 27.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 24.18 , 23.42 , 22.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.99, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹25.44

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.58
10 Days24.84
20 Days24.61
50 Days25.00
100 Days23.99
300 Days20.78
03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 4664.45% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Yes Bank until 2 PM is 4664.45% higher than yesterday, with the price at 25.03, showing a decrease of -1.61%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 25.1 and 24.91 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 24.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.09Support 124.94
Resistance 225.15Support 224.85
Resistance 325.24Support 324.79
03 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 32.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.99, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹25.44

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 7256.73% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Yes Bank until 1 PM is 7256.73% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 24.96, showing a decrease of -1.89%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 25.03 and 24.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 24.86 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.1Support 124.91
Resistance 225.18Support 224.8
Resistance 325.29Support 324.72
03 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated today between a low of 24.55 and a high of 25.82.

03 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Yes Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 4998.50% higher than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM has increased by 4998.50% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 25.04, reflecting a decrease of -1.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.12 and 24.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 24.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.03Support 124.86
Resistance 225.11Support 224.77
Resistance 325.2Support 324.69
03 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.58
10 Days24.84
20 Days24.61
50 Days25.00
100 Days23.99
300 Days20.78
03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.87, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹25.44

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.17 & second support of 24.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 24.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of 24.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 2697.26% higher than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is 2697.26% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 24.94, a decrease of -1.97%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 25.41 and 24.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 24.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 25.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.12Support 124.93
Resistance 225.23Support 224.85
Resistance 325.31Support 324.74
03 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹25, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹25.44

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 24.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 24.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Yes Bank's stock has dropped by 1.42% to reach 25.08, in line with the decline seen in other banking peers like Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.23% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank627.35-1.45-0.23631.15291.3113809.46
IDBI Bank90.77-0.38-0.4298.752.5997599.55
Yes Bank25.08-0.36-1.4232.8114.172149.85
Indian Bank548.45-1.25-0.23573.45267.2568306.22
Bank Of India150.15-1.65-1.09158.069.4161632.72
03 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 33.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1320.97% higher than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 1320.97% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 25.06, showing a decrease of -1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank touched a high of 25.58 & a low of 25.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.41Support 124.88
Resistance 225.76Support 224.7
Resistance 325.94Support 324.35
03 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 0.67% to reach 25.27, while its peer group is experiencing mixed performance. Bank Of India is declining, but Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.49% and 0.46% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank630.11.30.21631.15291.3114308.35
IDBI Bank91.630.480.5398.752.5998524.26
Yes Bank25.27-0.17-0.6732.8114.172696.44
Indian Bank549.70.00.0573.45267.2568461.9
Bank Of India150.4-1.4-0.92158.069.4161735.34
03 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.58, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹25.44

Yes Bank share price is at 25.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.17 and 25.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 25.64. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 57.59%, reaching 25.64. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months2.25%
6 Months58.57%
YTD18.65%
1 Year57.59%
03 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, Wipro, Coforge, Titan, Adani Green Energy

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-finance-yes-bank-wipro-coforge-titan-adani-green-energy-11714703264616.html

03 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.87Support 125.17
Resistance 226.28Support 224.88
Resistance 326.57Support 324.47
03 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 34.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 253 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 262837 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 mn & BSE volume was 42 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹26.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26 & 25.31 yesterday to end at 26.17. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

