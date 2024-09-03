Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹23.58 and closed slightly higher at ₹23.62. The stock reached a high of ₹24.02 and a low of ₹23.37. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,818.2 crore. Trading volume on the BSE was 22,210,952 shares. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.15
|Support 1
|23.49
|Resistance 2
|24.41
|Support 2
|23.09
|Resistance 3
|24.81
|Support 3
|22.83
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 142 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.02 & ₹23.37 yesterday to end at ₹23.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.