Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors react to poor financial results

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.63 and closed at ₹24.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.49, while the low was ₹24.44. The market capitalization stood at 73070.42 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 47,807,128 shares traded.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹25.19 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.86%
|3 Months
|7.13%
|6 Months
|47.67%
|YTD
|18.41%
|1 Year
|65.47%
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹25.4, with a percent change of 3.17% and a net change of 0.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 47,807,128 shares with a closing price of ₹24.62.
