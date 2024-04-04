Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors react to poor financial results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 25.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.19 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.63 and closed at 24.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 25.49, while the low was 24.44. The market capitalization stood at 73070.42 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 47,807,128 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.19, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹25.4

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 25.19 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.86%
3 Months7.13%
6 Months47.67%
YTD18.41%
1 Year65.47%
04 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.4, up 3.17% from yesterday's ₹24.62

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 25.4, with a percent change of 3.17% and a net change of 0.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 47,807,128 shares with a closing price of 24.62.

