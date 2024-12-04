Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹20.13 and closed slightly lower at ₹20.11. The stock reached a high of ₹21.09 and a low matching the opening price at ₹20.13. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹65,333.16 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded significantly, with a volume of 19,341,545 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the low is ₹19.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.09 & ₹20.13 yesterday to end at ₹20.84. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.