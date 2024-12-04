Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 20.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.84 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 20.13 and closed slightly lower at 20.11. The stock reached a high of 21.09 and a low matching the opening price at 20.13. With a market capitalization of approximately 65,333.16 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded significantly, with a volume of 19,341,545 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock's 52-week high stands at 32.81, while the low is 19.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 169 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 91753 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹20.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 21.09 & 20.13 yesterday to end at 20.84. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

