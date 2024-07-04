Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.02 and closed at ₹23.86. The stock's high was ₹24.3 and low was ₹23.86. The market capitalization stood at ₹74978.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 15,889,868 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.29
|Support 1
|23.61
|Resistance 2
|24.72
|Support 2
|23.36
|Resistance 3
|24.97
|Support 3
|22.93
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.3 & ₹23.86 yesterday to end at ₹23.86. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.