Wed Sep 04 2024 09:49:46
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.15 -0.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.15 -0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 526.00 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,080.30 -0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.70 -0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 23.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.5 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at 23.87, with a high of 24 and a low of 23.62. The bank's market capitalization stood at 74,316.7 crore. Over the past year, its stock reached a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 14.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,933,271 shares for Yes Bank, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:53:21 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.8% today, currently trading at 23.52, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and IDFC First Bank, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.67% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Union Bank Of India121.3-1.3-1.06172.4586.292595.69
Indian Bank542.55-7.45-1.35626.35377.1573079.31
Yes Bank23.52-0.19-0.832.8114.167662.06
UCO Bank50.2-0.53-1.0470.6631.2360018.91
IDFC First Bank74.59-0.46-0.61100.7470.4552734.56
04 Sep 2024, 09:34:43 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.5, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹23.71

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 23.63 & second support of 23.52 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 23.34. If the stock price breaks the final support of 23.34 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:16:27 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.46%, currently trading at 23.60. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have increased by 27.47%, reaching 23.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.29%
3 Months-5.26%
6 Months-3.22%
YTD10.54%
1 Year27.47%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46:35 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.92Support 123.63
Resistance 224.1Support 223.52
Resistance 324.21Support 323.34
04 Sep 2024, 08:32:07 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.8, 29.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2223
    Sell3233
    Strong Sell7776
04 Sep 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 82 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 128712 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02:22 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24 & 23.62 yesterday to end at 23.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

