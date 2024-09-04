Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹23.87, with a high of ₹24 and a low of ₹23.62. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹74,316.7 crore. Over the past year, its stock reached a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,933,271 shares for Yes Bank, reflecting active market participation.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.8% today, currently trading at ₹23.52, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and IDFC First Bank, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.67% and 0.59%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Union Bank Of India
|121.3
|-1.3
|-1.06
|172.45
|86.2
|92595.69
|Indian Bank
|542.55
|-7.45
|-1.35
|626.35
|377.15
|73079.31
|Yes Bank
|23.52
|-0.19
|-0.8
|32.81
|14.1
|67662.06
|UCO Bank
|50.2
|-0.53
|-1.04
|70.66
|31.23
|60018.91
|IDFC First Bank
|74.59
|-0.46
|-0.61
|100.74
|70.45
|52734.56
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹23.63 & second support of ₹23.52 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹23.34. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹23.34 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.46%, currently trading at ₹23.60. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have increased by 27.47%, reaching ₹23.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|3 Months
|-5.26%
|6 Months
|-3.22%
|YTD
|10.54%
|1 Year
|27.47%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.92
|Support 1
|23.63
|Resistance 2
|24.1
|Support 2
|23.52
|Resistance 3
|24.21
|Support 3
|23.34
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.8, 29.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24 & ₹23.62 yesterday to end at ₹23.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend