Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plummets as trading takes a hit

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.6 and closed at ₹25.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.77 and the low was ₹24.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,660.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40,932,337 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.56%
|3 Months
|3.66%
|6 Months
|45.19%
|YTD
|16.08%
|1 Year
|63.28%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.91 with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 40,932,337 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹25.4.
