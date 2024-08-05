Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.92%
|3 Months
|-6.94%
|6 Months
|7.38%
|YTD
|18.65%
|1 Year
|49.71%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.84
|Support 1
|25.17
|Resistance 2
|26.27
|Support 2
|24.93
|Resistance 3
|26.51
|Support 3
|24.5
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 210 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26 & ₹25.35 yesterday to end at ₹25.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.