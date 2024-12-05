Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹20.92 and closed slightly lower at ₹20.84. The stock reached a high of ₹21.38 and a low of ₹20.81 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,555.81 crore, Yes Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,955,193 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.48
|Support 1
|20.9
|Resistance 2
|21.72
|Support 2
|20.56
|Resistance 3
|22.06
|Support 3
|20.32
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 19.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 135 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.38 & ₹20.81 yesterday to end at ₹21.23. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.