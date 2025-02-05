Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.96 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.79, with a high of ₹19.29 and a low of ₹18.89. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,912.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,699,114 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.29 & ₹18.89 yesterday to end at ₹19.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.