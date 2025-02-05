Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 18.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.12 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.96 and closed slightly lower at 18.79, with a high of 19.29 and a low of 18.89. The market capitalization stood at 58,912.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,699,114 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 108146 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.29 & 18.89 yesterday to end at 19.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

