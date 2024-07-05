Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock surges as investors show confidence in turnaround efforts

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.98 and closed at ₹23.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.41, while the low was ₹23.79. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,072.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,326,081 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.97, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹23.96
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.7 and ₹24.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has remained stable, with no change in value, trading at ₹23.96 today. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 39.65% to reach ₹23.96, while the Nifty index has also risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.87%
|3 Months
|-10.81%
|6 Months
|3.01%
|YTD
|11.66%
|1 Year
|39.65%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.29
|Support 1
|23.7
|Resistance 2
|24.64
|Support 2
|23.46
|Resistance 3
|24.88
|Support 3
|23.11
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 163965 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.41 & ₹23.79 yesterday to end at ₹23.93. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.