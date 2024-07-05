Explore
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock surges as investors show confidence in turnaround efforts
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock surges as investors show confidence in turnaround efforts

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 23.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.98 and closed at 23.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.41, while the low was 23.79. The market capitalization stood at 75,072.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,326,081 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34:16 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.97, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹23.96

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.7 and 24.29 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.29 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:21:05 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has remained stable, with no change in value, trading at 23.96 today. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a significant increase of 39.65% to reach 23.96, while the Nifty index has also risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.87%
3 Months-10.81%
6 Months3.01%
YTD11.66%
1 Year39.65%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.29Support 123.7
Resistance 224.64Support 223.46
Resistance 324.88Support 323.11
05 Jul 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 30.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
05 Jul 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 172 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 163965 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.41 & 23.79 yesterday to end at 23.93. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

