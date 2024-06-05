Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 21.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.05 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 22.05 and closed at 21.84. The high for the day was 22.37, while the low was 21.98. The market capitalization stood at 69,088.21 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is 32.81, and the low is 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,771,944 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.99 & a low of 22.26 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.16Support 122.43
Resistance 223.44Support 221.98
Resistance 323.89Support 321.7
05 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price rose by 0.18% to reach 21.88, outperforming its counterparts like Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank Of India, and Bank Of India, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and down by -0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank490.65-33.75-6.44626.35275.566088.59
UCO Bank51.79-1.98-3.6870.6626.1561919.91
Yes Bank21.880.040.1832.8114.162944.13
Central Bank Of India58.44-2.03-3.3676.8526.5350731.41
Bank Of India110.9-5.6-4.81158.069.4150497.32
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 22.37 & 21.98 yesterday to end at 21.84. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.