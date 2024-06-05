Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹22.05 and closed at ₹21.84. The high for the day was ₹22.37, while the low was ₹21.98. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,088.21 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is ₹32.81, and the low is ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,771,944 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 22.99 & a low of 22.26 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.16
|Support 1
|22.43
|Resistance 2
|23.44
|Support 2
|21.98
|Resistance 3
|23.89
|Support 3
|21.7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock price rose by 0.18% to reach ₹21.88, outperforming its counterparts like Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank Of India, and Bank Of India, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and down by -0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|490.65
|-33.75
|-6.44
|626.35
|275.5
|66088.59
|UCO Bank
|51.79
|-1.98
|-3.68
|70.66
|26.15
|61919.91
|Yes Bank
|21.88
|0.04
|0.18
|32.81
|14.1
|62944.13
|Central Bank Of India
|58.44
|-2.03
|-3.36
|76.85
|26.53
|50731.41
|Bank Of India
|110.9
|-5.6
|-4.81
|158.0
|69.41
|50497.32
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.37 & ₹21.98 yesterday to end at ₹21.84. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.