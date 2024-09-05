Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 23.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.49 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.53 and closed at 23.71, marking a slight increase. The day saw a high of 23.67 and a low of 23.40. With a market capitalization of 73,627.13 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 32.81 and above its 52-week low of 14.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 9,935,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.62Support 123.34
Resistance 223.79Support 223.23
Resistance 323.9Support 323.06
05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.8, 28.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2223
    Sell3233
    Strong Sell7776
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 122217 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.67 & 23.4 yesterday to end at 23.49. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

