Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -7.5 %. The stock closed at 25.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.54 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day, opening at 24.55 and closing at 25.45. The high for the day was 24.79, while the low was 23.45. The market capitalization stood at 73772.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56012274 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 435 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 326030 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 379 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹25.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.79 & 23.45 yesterday to end at 23.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.