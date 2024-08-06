Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price showed a positive movement on the last day, opening at ₹24.55 and closing at ₹25.45. The high for the day was ₹24.79, while the low was ₹23.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹73772.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56012274 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 379 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.79 & ₹23.45 yesterday to end at ₹23.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.