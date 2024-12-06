Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.23, with a high of ₹21.38 and a low of ₹21.05. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹66,368 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,057,133 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -0.09%, currently trading at ₹21.15. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a price increase of 7.19%, reaching ₹21.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|-9.01%
|6 Months
|-7.55%
|YTD
|-1.31%
|1 Year
|7.19%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.35
|Support 1
|21.01
|Resistance 2
|21.54
|Support 2
|20.86
|Resistance 3
|21.69
|Support 3
|20.67
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 19.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 94 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96903 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.38 & ₹21.05 yesterday to end at ₹21.17. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.