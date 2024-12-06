Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 21.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 21.35 and closed slightly lower at 21.23, with a high of 21.38 and a low of 21.05. The market capitalization stood at approximately 66,368 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,057,133 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19:12 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -0.09%, currently trading at 21.15. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a price increase of 7.19%, reaching 21.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.98%
3 Months-9.01%
6 Months-7.55%
YTD-1.31%
1 Year7.19%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48:44 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 121.35Support 121.01
Resistance 221.54Support 220.86
Resistance 321.69Support 320.67
06 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 19.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6667
06 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 94 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96903 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 21.38 & 21.05 yesterday to end at 21.17. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

