Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹19.6, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹20.18 and a low of ₹19.6, with a total trading volume of 12,608,687 shares on the BSE. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹62,576.31 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank's share price fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 99 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.18 & ₹19.6 yesterday to end at ₹19.96. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.