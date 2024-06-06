Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 22.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.12 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.8 and closed at 22.66 on the last day. The high for the day was 23.25, and the low was 22.8. The market capitalization stood at 72409.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5428177 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.68% to reach 23.04, in line with the performance of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and IDFC First Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.12.953.6498.753.0790427.7
Indian Bank543.7519.33.68626.35275.573240.95
Yes Bank23.040.381.6832.8114.166281.2
UCO Bank56.422.03.6870.6626.1567455.52
IDFC First Bank77.40.080.1100.7470.5554721.21
06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.25 & 22.8 yesterday to end at 22.66. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.