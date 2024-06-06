Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹22.8 and closed at ₹22.66 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹23.25, and the low was ₹22.8. The market capitalization stood at 72409.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5428177 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.68% to reach ₹23.04, in line with the performance of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and IDFC First Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.1
|2.95
|3.64
|98.7
|53.07
|90427.7
|Indian Bank
|543.75
|19.3
|3.68
|626.35
|275.5
|73240.95
|Yes Bank
|23.04
|0.38
|1.68
|32.81
|14.1
|66281.2
|UCO Bank
|56.42
|2.0
|3.68
|70.66
|26.15
|67455.52
|IDFC First Bank
|77.4
|0.08
|0.1
|100.74
|70.55
|54721.21
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.25 & ₹22.8 yesterday to end at ₹22.66. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.