Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as investors sell off shares

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at ₹24.85 and closing at ₹25.44. The stock reached a high of ₹25.82 and a low of ₹24.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,004.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, and the low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 59,247,490 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -85.27% lower than yesterday
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 1 PM is down by 85.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹24.67, a decrease of 1.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving within a range of 24.66 and 24.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 24.58 and selling near the hourly resistance of 24.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.64
|Support 1
|24.54
|Resistance 2
|24.69
|Support 2
|24.49
|Resistance 3
|24.74
|Support 3
|24.44
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's high for the day was ₹25.28, and the low was ₹24.45.
The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is down by 85.86% compared to yesterday, while the price has fallen to ₹24.57, a decrease of 1.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 24.79 and 24.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 24.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 24.79.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.66
|Support 1
|24.58
|Resistance 2
|24.71
|Support 2
|24.55
|Resistance 3
|24.74
|Support 3
|24.5
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.83
|10 Days
|25.01
|20 Days
|24.79
|50 Days
|24.82
|100 Days
|24.11
|300 Days
|20.84
Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.64, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹24.96
Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.18 and ₹25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 86.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹24.63, a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 24.87 and 24.49 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 24.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 24.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.79
|Support 1
|24.57
|Resistance 2
|24.93
|Support 2
|24.49
|Resistance 3
|25.01
|Support 3
|24.35
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.72, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹24.96
Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.72 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.18 and ₹25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 0.84% today, trading at ₹24.75, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India are declining, whereas IDBI Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|596.05
|-29.35
|-4.69
|632.65
|291.3
|108131.24
|IDBI Bank
|89.95
|0.54
|0.6
|98.7
|52.59
|96717.86
|Yes Bank
|24.75
|-0.21
|-0.84
|32.81
|14.1
|71200.51
|Indian Bank
|536.45
|-7.1
|-1.31
|573.45
|267.25
|66811.69
|Bank Of India
|146.1
|-3.75
|-2.5
|158.0
|69.41
|59970.3
Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The volume of Yes Bank traded by 10 AM has decreased by 88.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹24.67, down by 1.16%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Yes Bank touched a high of 24.84 & a low of 24.46 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.87
|Support 1
|24.49
|Resistance 2
|25.04
|Support 2
|24.28
|Resistance 3
|25.25
|Support 3
|24.11
Yes Bank Live Updates
YES BANK
YES BANK
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.79, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹24.96
Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.18 and ₹25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹24.97. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have risen by 55.45% to ₹24.97. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 24.39% increase to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|2.72%
|6 Months
|51.67%
|YTD
|16.32%
|1 Year
|55.45%
Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.78
|Support 1
|24.18
|Resistance 2
|26.62
|Support 2
|23.42
|Resistance 3
|27.38
|Support 3
|22.58
Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 1019 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 310359 k
The trading volume yesterday was 228.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 960 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹25.82 & ₹24.55 yesterday to end at ₹25.44. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
