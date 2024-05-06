Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 01:49 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 24.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.64 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at 24.85 and closing at 25.44. The stock reached a high of 25.82 and a low of 24.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 75,004.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, and the low was 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 59,247,490 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -85.27% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 1 PM is down by 85.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at 24.67, a decrease of 1.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving within a range of 24.66 and 24.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 24.58 and selling near the hourly resistance of 24.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.64Support 124.54
Resistance 224.69Support 224.49
Resistance 324.74Support 324.44
06 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's high for the day was 25.28, and the low was 24.45.

06 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -85.86% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Yes Bank until 12 AM is down by 85.86% compared to yesterday, while the price has fallen to 24.57, a decrease of 1.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 24.79 and 24.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 24.57 and selling near the hourly resistance of 24.79.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.66Support 124.58
Resistance 224.71Support 224.55
Resistance 324.74Support 324.5
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.83
10 Days25.01
20 Days24.79
50 Days24.82
100 Days24.11
300 Days20.84
06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.64, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹24.96

Yes Bank share price is at 24.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.18 and 25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -86.00% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 86.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 24.63, a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 24.87 and 24.49 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 24.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 24.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.79Support 124.57
Resistance 224.93Support 224.49
Resistance 325.01Support 324.35
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.72, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹24.96

Yes Bank share price is at 24.72 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.18 and 25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 0.84% today, trading at 24.75, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India are declining, whereas IDBI Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank596.05-29.35-4.69632.65291.3108131.24
IDBI Bank89.950.540.698.752.5996717.86
Yes Bank24.75-0.21-0.8432.8114.171200.51
Indian Bank536.45-7.1-1.31573.45267.2566811.69
Bank Of India146.1-3.75-2.5158.069.4159970.3
06 May 2024, 11:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 32.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -88.49% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded by 10 AM has decreased by 88.49% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 24.67, down by 1.16%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank touched a high of 24.84 & a low of 24.46 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.87Support 124.49
Resistance 225.04Support 224.28
Resistance 325.25Support 324.11
06 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by 1.36% today to reach 24.62, in line with the trends seen in other banks like Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.25% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank596.55-28.85-4.61632.65291.3108221.94
IDBI Bank89.31-0.1-0.1198.752.5996029.7
Yes Bank24.62-0.34-1.3632.8114.170826.53
Indian Bank532.05-11.5-2.12573.45267.2566263.7
Bank Of India143.25-6.6-4.4158.069.4158800.45
06 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.79, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹24.96

Yes Bank share price is at 24.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.18 and 25.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 24.97. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have risen by 55.45% to 24.97. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 24.39% increase to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months2.72%
6 Months51.67%
YTD16.32%
1 Year55.45%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.78Support 124.18
Resistance 226.62Support 223.42
Resistance 327.38Support 322.58
06 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 32.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6666
06 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 1019 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 310359 k

The trading volume yesterday was 228.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 960 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 25.82 & 24.55 yesterday to end at 25.44. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.