Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹23.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹23.49. The stock reached a high of ₹23.62 and a low of ₹23.32 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹73,345.03 crore, Yes Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the low is ₹14.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,941,481 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.55
|Support 1
|23.33
|Resistance 2
|23.69
|Support 2
|23.25
|Resistance 3
|23.77
|Support 3
|23.11
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.8, 28.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.62 & ₹23.32 yesterday to end at ₹23.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend