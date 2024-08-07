Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24, closed at ₹23.54 with a high of ₹24.25 and a low of ₹23.15 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹72,895.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,574,384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.91
|Support 1
|22.89
|Resistance 2
|24.59
|Support 2
|22.55
|Resistance 3
|24.93
|Support 3
|21.87
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.25 & ₹23.15 yesterday to end at ₹23.26. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.