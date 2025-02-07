Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.52 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.42. The stock reached a high of ₹19.56 and a low of ₹19.23 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹60,479.68 crore, the bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,765,175 shares for Yes Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹19.23. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have seen a decline of 20.72%, also standing at ₹19.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|-5.66%
|6 Months
|-20.18%
|YTD
|-4.08%
|1 Year
|-20.72%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.49
|Support 1
|19.16
|Resistance 2
|19.69
|Support 2
|19.03
|Resistance 3
|19.82
|Support 3
|18.83
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 11.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 58 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 105664 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.42 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.56 & ₹19.23 yesterday to end at ₹19.29. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.