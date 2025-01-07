Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -5.21 %. The stock closed at 19.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.92 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 19.98 and closed slightly lower at 19.96. The stock reached a high of 20.03 and a low of 18.85 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately 59,253.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05, with a trading volume of 15,712,906 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.66Support 118.49
Resistance 220.43Support 218.09
Resistance 320.83Support 317.32
07 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 10.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
07 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 137 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94097 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 20.03 & 18.85 yesterday to end at 18.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

