Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.98 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.96. The stock reached a high of ₹20.03 and a low of ₹18.85 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹59,253.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05, with a trading volume of 15,712,906 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.66
|Support 1
|18.49
|Resistance 2
|20.43
|Support 2
|18.09
|Resistance 3
|20.83
|Support 3
|17.32
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 10.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.03 & ₹18.85 yesterday to end at ₹18.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend