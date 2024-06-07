Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 22.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.11 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 22.85 and closed at 22.92 on the last trading day. The high was 23.14 and the low was 22.64. The market capitalization stood at 72,409.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,731,824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 22.99 and 23.05, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.14 & 22.64 yesterday to end at 22.92. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.