Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.2 and closed at ₹24.96 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹25.28, while the lowest was ₹23.95. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at ₹72,449.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 30,968,602 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 16.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 223 mn & BSE volume was 30 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹25.28 & ₹23.95 yesterday to end at ₹24.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
