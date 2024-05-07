Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 24.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.11 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.2 and closed at 24.96 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 25.28, while the lowest was 23.95. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at 72,449.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 32.81 and the low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 30,968,602 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 30.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6665
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 254 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 302711 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 223 mn & BSE volume was 30 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 25.28 & 23.95 yesterday to end at 24.96. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

