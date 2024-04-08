Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge as investors show confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.92 and closed at ₹24.91 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹25.37 and the low was ₹24.75. The market capitalization stood at 72552.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,785,705 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.62%
|3 Months
|1.86%
|6 Months
|45.66%
|YTD
|17.48%
|1 Year
|63.64%
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹25.22 with a net change of 0.31 and a percent change of 1.24. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 32,78,705 shares with a closing price of ₹24.91.
