Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 24.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at 23.86, reached a high of 24.17, and closed at 23.26 with a low of 23.38. The market capitalization stood at 75,371.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,879,635 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.17, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹24.05

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 24.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.59 and 24.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 23.95. Over a one-year period, Yes Bank shares have gained 42.73% to reach 23.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.28%
3 Months-3.12%
6 Months-19.3%
YTD12.12%
1 Year42.73%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.26Support 123.59
Resistance 224.49Support 223.15
Resistance 324.93Support 322.92
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 30.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2233
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7766
08 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 173 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 292593 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 154 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.17 & 23.38 yesterday to end at 24.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

