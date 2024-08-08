Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹23.86, reached a high of ₹24.17, and closed at ₹23.26 with a low of ₹23.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,371.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,879,635 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.59 and ₹24.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹23.95. Over a one-year period, Yes Bank shares have gained 42.73% to reach ₹23.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|3 Months
|-3.12%
|6 Months
|-19.3%
|YTD
|12.12%
|1 Year
|42.73%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.26
|Support 1
|23.59
|Resistance 2
|24.49
|Support 2
|23.15
|Resistance 3
|24.93
|Support 3
|22.92
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 154 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.17 & ₹23.38 yesterday to end at ₹24.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.