Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1 %. The stock closed at 19.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.85 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.94 and closed slightly lower at 18.92. The stock reached a high of 19.11 and a low of 18.80, with a trading volume of 10,121,758 shares. The market capitalization stood at 59,629.33 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has seen a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 18.85, indicating significant price volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:31:25 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹18.85, down -1% from yesterday's ₹19.04

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 18.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 18.84 and 19.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 18.84 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 19.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19:05 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at 18.96. Over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 21.40%, also settling at 18.96. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.91%
3 Months-7.82%
6 Months-26.28%
YTD-2.91%
1 Year-21.4%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:20 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.15Support 118.84
Resistance 219.29Support 218.67
Resistance 319.46Support 318.53
08 Jan 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 10.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
08 Jan 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 91502 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00:14 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.11 & 18.8 yesterday to end at 19.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

