Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.94 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.92. The stock reached a high of ₹19.11 and a low of ₹18.80, with a trading volume of 10,121,758 shares. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,629.33 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹18.85, indicating significant price volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹18.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹18.84 and ₹19.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹18.84 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 19.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at ₹18.96. Over the past year, the price of Yes Bank shares has declined by 21.40%, also settling at ₹18.96. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.91%
|3 Months
|-7.82%
|6 Months
|-26.28%
|YTD
|-2.91%
|1 Year
|-21.4%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.15
|Support 1
|18.84
|Resistance 2
|19.29
|Support 2
|18.67
|Resistance 3
|19.46
|Support 3
|18.53
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 10.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.11 & ₹18.8 yesterday to end at ₹19.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend