Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹23.96 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹27.05 and a low of ₹23.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,438.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, and the low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 137,153,838 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 434.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 mn & BSE volume was 137 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.05 & ₹23.85 yesterday to end at ₹23.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend