Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 11.14 %. The stock closed at 23.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.63 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank opened and closed at 23.96 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 27.05 and a low of 23.85. The market capitalization stood at 83,438.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, and the low was 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 137,153,838 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 1122 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 210080 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 434.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 mn & BSE volume was 137 mn.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.05 & 23.85 yesterday to end at 23.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

