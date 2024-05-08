Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -5.14 %. The stock closed at 24.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.87 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.13 and closed slightly lower at 24.11 on the last day. The high for the day was 24.28 and the low was 22.67. The market capitalization stood at 71,650.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,849,463 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 22.95. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 41.93% to 22.95, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 22.11% to reach 22302.50 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.68%
3 Months-11.66%
6 Months36.01%
YTD6.53%
1 Year41.93%
08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.95Support 122.3
Resistance 224.95Support 221.65
Resistance 325.6Support 320.65
08 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6665
08 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 505 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 314353 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 24.28 & 22.67 yesterday to end at 24.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

