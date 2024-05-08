Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.13 and closed slightly lower at ₹24.11 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.28 and the low was ₹22.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,650.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,849,463 shares traded.
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹22.95. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 41.93% to ₹22.95, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 22.11% to reach 22302.50 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.68%
|3 Months
|-11.66%
|6 Months
|36.01%
|YTD
|6.53%
|1 Year
|41.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.95
|Support 1
|22.3
|Resistance 2
|24.95
|Support 2
|21.65
|Resistance 3
|25.6
|Support 3
|20.65
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 26.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 60.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹24.28 & ₹22.67 yesterday to end at ₹24.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
