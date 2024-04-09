Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.29 and closed at ₹25.22 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹25.36, while the low was ₹24.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,200.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,068,934 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.22 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume of Yes Bank was 72,068,934 shares, with a closing price of ₹25.22.