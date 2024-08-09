Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.14 and closed at ₹24.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.35, while the low was ₹23.89. The market capitalization stood at 74963.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 14,385,929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.35 & ₹23.89 yesterday to end at ₹23.92. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.