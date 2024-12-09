Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹21.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.17. The stock reached a high of ₹21.59 and a low of ₹21.09 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,370.91 crore, Yes Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 14,272,890 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹21.86, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹21.5
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹21.65 & second resistance of ₹21.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹22.11. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹22.11 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at ₹21.72. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have risen by 7.18% to reach ₹21.72. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 17.68%, rising to 24,677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.67%
|3 Months
|-7.73%
|6 Months
|-7.17%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|7.18%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.65
|Support 1
|21.19
|Resistance 2
|21.83
|Support 2
|20.91
|Resistance 3
|22.11
|Support 3
|20.73
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 20.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 141 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 100795 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.59 & ₹21.09 yesterday to end at ₹21.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.