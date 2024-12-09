Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 21.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.86 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 21.20 and closed slightly lower at 21.17. The stock reached a high of 21.59 and a low of 21.09 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 67,370.91 crore, Yes Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 14,272,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹21.86, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹21.5

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 21.65 & second resistance of 21.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 22.11. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 22.11 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

09 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at 21.72. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have risen by 7.18% to reach 21.72. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 17.68%, rising to 24,677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.67%
3 Months-7.73%
6 Months-7.17%
YTD0.19%
1 Year7.18%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 121.65Support 121.19
Resistance 221.83Support 220.91
Resistance 322.11Support 320.73
09 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 20.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6667
09 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 141 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 100795 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 21.59 & 21.09 yesterday to end at 21.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

