Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹19.04, with a daily high of ₹19.07 and a low of ₹18.66. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,845.56 crore. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹18.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 9,492,183 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 9.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.07 & ₹18.66 yesterday to end at ₹18.77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend