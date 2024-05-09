Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23, reached a high of ₹23.3, and a low of ₹22.75 before closing at ₹22.87 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,995.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 38,187,892 shares for Yes Bank on that day.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 5.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 261 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹23.3 & ₹22.75 yesterday to end at ₹22.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
