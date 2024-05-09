Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 22.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.98 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23, reached a high of 23.3, and a low of 22.75 before closing at 22.87 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 71,995.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 38,187,892 shares for Yes Bank on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 27.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell6665
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 299 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 317572 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 261 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 23.3 & 22.75 yesterday to end at 22.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

