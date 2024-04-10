Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 24.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.55 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.8 and closed at 24.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 25.2 and the low was 24.48. The market capitalization stood at 70625.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29365698 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 29,365,698 shares with a closing price of 24.75.

