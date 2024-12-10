Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹21.52 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.50. The day's trading saw a high of ₹22.03 and a low of ₹21.47. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,468.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,523,570 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 22.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.03 & ₹21.47 yesterday to end at ₹21.83. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.