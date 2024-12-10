Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 21.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.83 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 21.52 and closed slightly lower at 21.50. The day's trading saw a high of 22.03 and a low of 21.47. The market capitalization stood at 68,468.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,523,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 22.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 129 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 103748 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 22.03 & 21.47 yesterday to end at 21.83. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.