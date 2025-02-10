Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹19.34 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.29. The day's highest price reached ₹19.41, while the lowest was ₹19.05. The bank has a market capitalization of ₹59,978.04 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06, with a trading volume of 7,265,192 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.37
|Support 1
|18.99
|Resistance 2
|19.59
|Support 2
|18.83
|Resistance 3
|19.75
|Support 3
|18.61
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 11.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.41 & ₹19.05 yesterday to end at ₹19.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.