Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 19.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 19.34 and closed slightly lower at 19.29. The day's highest price reached 19.41, while the lowest was 19.05. The bank has a market capitalization of 59,978.04 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 17.06, with a trading volume of 7,265,192 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.37Support 118.99
Resistance 219.59Support 218.83
Resistance 319.75Support 318.61
10 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 11.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
10 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 101883 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

10 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.41 & 19.05 yesterday to end at 19.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

