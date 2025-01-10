Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹18.77, reflecting stability throughout the session. The day's high reached ₹18.83, while the low was ₹18.45. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹57,999 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and just above its 52-week low of ₹18.66. The BSE volume for the day was 9,050,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.73
|Support 1
|18.37
|Resistance 2
|18.96
|Support 2
|18.24
|Resistance 3
|19.09
|Support 3
|18.01
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 13.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.83 & ₹18.45 yesterday to end at ₹18.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend