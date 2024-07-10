Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹26.09, closed at ₹25.69, with a high of ₹26.42 and a low of ₹25.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,837.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, while the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 40,015,616 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹25.95. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 51.32% to reach ₹25.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.18%
|3 Months
|-2.32%
|6 Months
|6.61%
|YTD
|20.28%
|1 Year
|51.32%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.2
|Support 1
|25.47
|Resistance 2
|26.68
|Support 2
|25.22
|Resistance 3
|26.93
|Support 3
|24.74
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 35.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 314 mn & BSE volume was 40 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.42 & ₹25.7 yesterday to end at ₹25.69. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend