Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹21.87 and closed slightly lower at ₹21.83. The shares reached a high of ₹21.88 and dipped to a low of ₹21.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,715.76 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05, with a trading volume of 7,857,398 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹21.54. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have seen a price increase of 6.67%, reaching ₹21.54. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.65%
|3 Months
|-5.53%
|6 Months
|-8.55%
|YTD
|0.7%
|1 Year
|6.67%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|21.87
|Support 1
|21.36
|Resistance 2
|22.12
|Support 2
|21.1
|Resistance 3
|22.38
|Support 3
|20.85
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 21.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 99 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 105830 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 91 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹21.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.88 & ₹21.35 yesterday to end at ₹21.61. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.