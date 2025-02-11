Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.08 and closed slightly higher at ₹19.13. The stock reached a high of ₹19.21 and a low of ₹18.54 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,284.98 crore, Yes Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The trading volume on the BSE was 7,159,758 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 8.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.21 & ₹18.54 yesterday to end at ₹18.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend