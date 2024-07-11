Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 25.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.95 and closed at 25.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 26, while the low was 24.6. The market capitalization stood at 78,237.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 31,918,896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 271 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 241791 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 239 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹25.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26 & 24.6 yesterday to end at 24.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

