Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.95 and closed at ₹25.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹26, while the low was ₹24.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,237.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 31,918,896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 239 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26 & ₹24.6 yesterday to end at ₹24.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend