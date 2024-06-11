Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Slide as Trading Turns Negative

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.99 and closed at ₹23.84. The high for the day was ₹24.12 and the low was ₹23.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,164.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,893,980 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.19 and ₹24.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank decreased by 0.71% today to reach ₹23.67, while its peers are showing mixed trends. UCO Bank is declining, but CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK
|122.55
|1.55
|1.28
|129.35
|58.29
|22232.17
|IDBI Bank
|87.51
|0.36
|0.41
|98.7
|53.07
|94094.27
|Yes Bank
|23.67
|-0.17
|-0.71
|32.81
|14.1
|68093.58
|Indian Bank
|536.25
|4.0
|0.75
|626.35
|275.5
|72230.73
|UCO Bank
|56.2
|-0.17
|-0.3
|70.66
|26.15
|67192.48
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 27.97% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹23.75, a decrease of 0.38%. Monitoring volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 23.86 & a low of 23.56 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.89
|Support 1
|23.59
|Resistance 2
|24.03
|Support 2
|23.43
|Resistance 3
|24.19
|Support 3
|23.29
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 0.88% to reach ₹23.63, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and up by 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK
|122.7
|1.7
|1.4
|129.35
|58.29
|22259.38
|IDBI Bank
|86.78
|-0.37
|-0.42
|98.7
|53.07
|93309.35
|Yes Bank
|23.63
|-0.21
|-0.88
|32.81
|14.1
|67978.51
|Indian Bank
|533.05
|0.8
|0.15
|626.35
|275.5
|71799.7
|UCO Bank
|56.33
|-0.04
|-0.07
|70.66
|26.15
|67347.91
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.12 & ₹23.58 yesterday to end at ₹23.84. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend