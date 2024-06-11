Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Slide as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 23.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.64 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.99 and closed at 23.84. The high for the day was 24.12 and the low was 23.58. The market capitalization stood at 74,164.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,893,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:26 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.64, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹23.84

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.19 and 24.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank decreased by 0.71% today to reach 23.67, while its peers are showing mixed trends. UCO Bank is declining, but CANARA BANK, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK122.551.551.28129.3558.2922232.17
IDBI Bank87.510.360.4198.753.0794094.27
Yes Bank23.67-0.17-0.7132.8114.168093.58
Indian Bank536.254.00.75626.35275.572230.73
UCO Bank56.2-0.17-0.370.6626.1567192.48
11 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 29.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
11 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.97% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 27.97% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 23.75, a decrease of 0.38%. Monitoring volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank touched a high of 23.86 & a low of 23.56 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.89Support 123.59
Resistance 224.03Support 223.43
Resistance 324.19Support 323.29
11 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 0.88% to reach 23.63, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank and UCO Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK and Indian Bank are showing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and up by 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK122.71.71.4129.3558.2922259.38
IDBI Bank86.78-0.37-0.4298.753.0793309.35
Yes Bank23.63-0.21-0.8832.8114.167978.51
Indian Bank533.050.80.15626.35275.571799.7
UCO Bank56.33-0.04-0.0770.6626.1567347.91
11 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.12 & 23.58 yesterday to end at 23.84. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.