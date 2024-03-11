Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 09:43:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.95 -1.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,032.45 -0.66%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 291.50 -0.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,433.35 -0.90%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,604.50 -0.13%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 23.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.71 and closed at 23.58 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 24.19, while the low was 23.65. The market capitalization of the bank was 68,693.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,519,250 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42:07 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.13, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹23.88

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.13 with a 1.05% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months11.57%
6 Months28.57%
YTD11.19%
1 Year42.81%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.88, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹23.58

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.88, showing a 1.27% increase in value. The net change is 0.3, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,519,250 and the closing price was 23.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie