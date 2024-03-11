Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 23.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.71 and closed at ₹23.58 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹24.19, while the low was ₹23.65. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹68,693.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,519,250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:07 AM IST
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-4.41%
3 Months
11.57%
6 Months
28.57%
YTD
11.19%
1 Year
42.81%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.88, showing a 1.27% increase in value. The net change is 0.3, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,519,250 and the closing price was ₹23.58.
