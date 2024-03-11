Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.71 and closed at ₹23.58 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹24.19, while the low was ₹23.65. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹68,693.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,519,250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.13 with a 1.05% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|3 Months
|11.57%
|6 Months
|28.57%
|YTD
|11.19%
|1 Year
|42.81%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.88, showing a 1.27% increase in value. The net change is 0.3, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,519,250 and the closing price was ₹23.58.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!