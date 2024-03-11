Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 23.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.71 and closed at 23.58 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 24.19, while the low was 23.65. The market capitalization of the bank was 68,693.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,519,250 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.13, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹23.88

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.13 with a 1.05% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months11.57%
6 Months28.57%
YTD11.19%
1 Year42.81%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.88, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹23.58

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.88, showing a 1.27% increase in value. The net change is 0.3, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,519,250 and the closing price was 23.58.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!