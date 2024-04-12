Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank plunges in stock market trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.64 and closed at ₹24.55 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.79 and the low was ₹24.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹70395.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,888,959 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|-8.44%
|6 Months
|43.4%
|YTD
|13.99%
|1 Year
|60.86%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.47 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 17,888,959 shares with a closing price of ₹24.55.
